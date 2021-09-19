Newbury Street Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:NBSTU)

Newbury Street Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 20th. Newbury Street Acquisition had issued 12,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Newbury Street Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Newbury Street Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96. Newbury Street Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.02.

Get Newbury Street Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBSTU. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,866,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,934,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,945,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,945,000.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.