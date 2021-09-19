ThredUp Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TDUP) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 22nd

ThredUp’s (NASDAQ:TDUP) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, September 22nd. ThredUp had issued 12,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $168,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

TDUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ThredUp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Get ThredUp alerts:

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.05. ThredUp has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,978,998.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,115.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $206,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,346.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,174,769 shares of company stock valued at $27,144,000 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,700,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,265,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,894,000 after acquiring an additional 613,762 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,253,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,530,000 after acquiring an additional 453,430 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,157,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after acquiring an additional 998,701 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.