AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:APMIU) Quiet Period Will Expire on September 22nd

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:APMIU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, September 22nd. AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 13th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

