Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €9.80 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been given a €9.80 ($11.53) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €8.05 ($9.48).

FRA SHA opened at €6.52 ($7.66) on Friday. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($19.69). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €7.29 and a 200-day moving average of €7.53.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

