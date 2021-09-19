Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $1.49 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,036,966 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

