AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for AT&T in a report released on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AT&T’s FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

T has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

T stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. AT&T has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $196.56 billion, a PE ratio of -88.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 2.2% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.6% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

