Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Issued By Zacks Investment Research

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Novan in a report released on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Novan’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Novan in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Novan stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97. Novan has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Novan had a negative net margin of 759.49% and a negative return on equity of 274.05%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Novan during the 1st quarter worth $2,849,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter worth $1,726,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the second quarter worth $3,773,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Novan in the second quarter valued at about $2,946,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Novan in the second quarter valued at about $2,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

