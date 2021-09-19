The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Insider Purchases £17,820 in Stock

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) insider Barbara Jeremiah bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,782 ($23.28) per share, with a total value of £17,820 ($23,281.94).

Shares of The Weir Group stock opened at GBX 1,703 ($22.25) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Weir Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,168.50 ($15.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,745.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,828.49. The company has a market capitalization of £4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -347.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WEIR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,925 ($25.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Weir Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,805 ($23.58).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

