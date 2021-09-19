Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) to Buy

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.89. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67. The firm has a market cap of $608.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Todd Poland acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $32,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $165,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $824,400 in the last ninety days. 5.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

