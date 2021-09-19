Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Rating Reiterated by Acumen Capital

Acumen Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$14.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bloom Burton upgraded Viemed Healthcare from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viemed Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of VMD opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.57. Viemed Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 13.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,575,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,186 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,917,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 13.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 147,327 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 10.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 104,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Michael F boosted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 520.5% during the second quarter. Price Michael F now owns 840,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 705,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

