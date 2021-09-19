Apogee Enterprises (APOG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Shares of APOG opened at $40.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 1.13. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $43.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $102,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apogee Enterprises stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 128.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on APOG. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.