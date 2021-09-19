Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orphazyme A/S is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company’s product candidate includes Niemann-Pick disease Type C, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis and Gaucher disease which are in clinical stage. It operates principally in the U.S. and Switzerland. Orphazyme A/S is headquartered in Denmark. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut shares of Orphazyme A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim downgraded Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of ORPH stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 1.80. Orphazyme A/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.77. The company has a market capitalization of $166.36 million and a P/E ratio of -1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Orphazyme A/S during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Orphazyme A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S during the second quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orphazyme A/S in the second quarter worth about $523,000. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orphazyme A/S Company Profile

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

