Head-To-Head Survey: Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) and Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW)

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) and Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vuzix and Osprey Technology Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vuzix $11.58 million 64.41 -$17.95 million N/A N/A Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A N/A -$15.27 million N/A N/A

Osprey Technology Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vuzix.

Profitability

This table compares Vuzix and Osprey Technology Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vuzix -171.69% -24.51% -23.44% Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A -18.91% -8.56%

Volatility & Risk

Vuzix has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osprey Technology Acquisition has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vuzix and Osprey Technology Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vuzix 0 1 1 0 2.50 Osprey Technology Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vuzix presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 83.29%. Osprey Technology Acquisition has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.86%. Given Vuzix’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vuzix is more favorable than Osprey Technology Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.6% of Vuzix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Osprey Technology Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Vuzix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. The firm also holds 179 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. It has offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. The company was founded by Paul J. Travers in 1997 and is headquartered in West Henrietta, NY.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

