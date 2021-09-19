Comparing Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) & Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) and Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Infineon Technologies has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.3% of Infineon Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Infineon Technologies and Magnachip Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infineon Technologies 7.73% 12.50% 5.91% Magnachip Semiconductor 65.76% 9.06% 5.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Infineon Technologies and Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infineon Technologies $9.60 billion 5.90 $412.38 million $0.33 131.30 Magnachip Semiconductor $507.06 million 1.65 $344.96 million $0.62 29.00

Infineon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Magnachip Semiconductor. Magnachip Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infineon Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Infineon Technologies and Magnachip Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infineon Technologies 0 4 11 0 2.73 Magnachip Semiconductor 0 2 3 0 2.60

Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.30%. Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.61%. Given Magnachip Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magnachip Semiconductor is more favorable than Infineon Technologies.

Summary

Infineon Technologies beats Magnachip Semiconductor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications. The Industrial Power Control segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of semiconductors for the generation, transmission, and economy in the use of electrical energy. The Power & Sensor systems segment includes design, development, manufacture, and marketing of semiconductors for energy-efficient power supplies as well as for mobile devices and mobile phone network infrastructures. The Connected Secure Systems designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor-based security products for card applications and network systems. The company was founded on April 1, 1999 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

