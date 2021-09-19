$190.28 Million in Sales Expected for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to post $190.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $193.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $185.30 million. First Midwest Bancorp posted sales of $183.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $759.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $749.80 million to $767.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $750.35 million, with estimates ranging from $739.00 million to $764.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Midwest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $177,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

