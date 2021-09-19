Brokerages Anticipate Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.25 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to report sales of $6.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.22 billion. Rite Aid posted sales of $5.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year sales of $25.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.15 billion to $25.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $25.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rite Aid.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RAD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rite Aid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of Rite Aid stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $958.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.86. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $32.48.

In other Rite Aid news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $437,681.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RAD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $781,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rite Aid (RAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.