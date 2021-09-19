CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $6,503.00

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CheesecakeSwap Token has a total market cap of $87,793.49 and approximately $6,503.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CheesecakeSwap Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00070910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00119980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.44 or 0.00174447 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,386.07 or 0.07078989 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,801.33 or 0.99934414 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $411.18 or 0.00859620 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002638 BTC.

About CheesecakeSwap Token

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CheesecakeSwap Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CCAKEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CheesecakeSwap Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CheesecakeSwap Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.