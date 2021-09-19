Diamond (DMD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $36,157.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Diamond has a market cap of $10.34 million and approximately $36,157.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can now be bought for $2.85 or 0.00005933 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002210 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 68.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00059972 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,629,755 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

