FunFair (FUN) Reaches Market Cap of $484.85 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One FunFair coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. FunFair has a market cap of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FunFair alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00058446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.60 or 0.00130746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013138 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00046797 BTC.

FunFair Coin Profile

FunFair (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FUNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.