Dent Hits One Day Volume of $35.74 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Dent has a market capitalization of $474.34 million and approximately $35.74 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dent has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00058577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.62 or 0.00130823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00046736 BTC.

Dent Coin Profile

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DENTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.