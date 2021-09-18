ankrETH Market Cap Hits $94.23 Million (aEth)

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. ankrETH has a market cap of $94.23 million and $21,028.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ankrETH has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ankrETH coin can currently be bought for approximately $3,212.59 or 0.06711881 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00058577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.62 or 0.00130823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00046736 BTC.

About ankrETH

ankrETH (CRYPTO:aEth) is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ankrETH

