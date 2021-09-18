Jupiter Trading Up 63.5% Over Last Week (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 27.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Jupiter has traded 63.5% higher against the dollar. Jupiter has a total market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $774,522.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00070912 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00119838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00175074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.05 or 0.07049194 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,742.84 or 0.99746288 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.98 or 0.00860717 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

