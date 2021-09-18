Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will report $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year sales of $6.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.55.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.54. 2,503,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

