Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will report $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year sales of $6.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.55.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.54. 2,503,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown Castle International (CCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.