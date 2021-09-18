BitGreen 1-Day Volume Tops $2,344.00 (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000456 BTC on major exchanges. BitGreen has a market cap of $2.61 million and $2,344.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.04 or 0.00146077 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00050712 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.26 or 0.00503141 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000879 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00018377 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00042449 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

