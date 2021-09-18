Nebulas (NAS) Price Tops $0.43

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000889 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $25.56 million and $3.65 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.90 or 0.00347713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00058847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00130878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013197 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 75,411,154 coins and its circulating supply is 59,895,356 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Buying and Selling Nebulas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

