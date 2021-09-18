Zacks: Analysts Anticipate J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Equities research analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to announce $3.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.90 billion and the highest is $3.10 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $11.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $13.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.68.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,913.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth $67,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBHT traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.72. The stock had a trading volume of 905,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,467. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $184.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.