Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.19 Billion

Analysts expect Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to announce $13.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.11 billion. Prudential Financial reported sales of $13.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full-year sales of $53.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.70 billion to $54.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $54.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.41 billion to $54.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Prudential Financial.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRU. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 255.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,578 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,722,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,876,000 after purchasing an additional 603,664 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 550,103 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,032,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,073,000 after purchasing an additional 464,434 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.14. 4,747,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,083. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $60.16 and a 1 year high of $109.17. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prudential Financial (PRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.