Mirror Protocol (MIR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $96.03 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $286.67 million and approximately $96.03 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.69 or 0.00007707 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00071168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00120078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.42 or 0.00174367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.60 or 0.07045160 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,812.05 or 0.99935639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.68 or 0.00864674 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MIRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.