$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will report $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Nine analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the lowest is $1.28 billion. Workday reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $5.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on WDAY. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.60.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,361,313.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,105 shares of company stock valued at $80,910,048. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Workday by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Workday by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Workday by 489.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,041,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.59. The firm has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,491.64 and a beta of 1.28. Workday has a 1-year low of $195.81 and a 1-year high of $282.77.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

