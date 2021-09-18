Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.79 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will post $19.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.23 billion and the lowest is $19.63 billion. The Procter & Gamble reported sales of $19.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full year sales of $78.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.37 billion to $79.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $82.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.80 billion to $82.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Procter & Gamble.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,738,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,990,296. The Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $350.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,077.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $21,057,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Procter & Gamble (PG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.