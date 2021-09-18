Bitcoin CZ Hits Market Cap of $45,566.70 (BCZ)

Bitcoin CZ (CURRENCY:BCZ) traded 63.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. Bitcoin CZ has a market cap of $45,566.70 and approximately $10.00 worth of Bitcoin CZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin CZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin CZ has traded up 113.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00071168 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00058769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00120078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

About Bitcoin CZ

Bitcoin CZ (BCZ) is a coin. Bitcoin CZ’s total supply is 3,658,050 coins. Bitcoin CZ’s official website is www.bitcoincz.org . Bitcoin CZ’s official Twitter account is @bitcoincz_org . The official message board for Bitcoin CZ is medium.com/@BitcoinCZ

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin CZ’s primary goal is to create an accessible, high-end technology with a low barrier to entry while simultaneously delivering a product that is more useable, more reliable, more versatile, and more smoothly integrated and assembled than even the market leaders. BCZ has been designed to build upon the strengths of the Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) model. The recordation of all transactions on an immutable ledger successfully removes the need for trusted third parties. “

Bitcoin CZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin CZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin CZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin CZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

