$2.00 Million in Sales Expected for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will report $2.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.61 million and the highest is $2.90 million. Sage Therapeutics reported sales of $1.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $8.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 million to $12.22 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $95.77 million, with estimates ranging from $7.45 million to $249.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The business’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.63) EPS.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.35.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 23,640 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,786. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,097,000 after purchasing an additional 66,772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,834,000 after acquiring an additional 400,798 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,406,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,152,000 after purchasing an additional 49,505 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 30.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,364,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,310,000 after purchasing an additional 553,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,941,000 after acquiring an additional 79,368 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAGE stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.40. 1,223,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,309. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.86. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $39.77 and a 12 month high of $98.39.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

