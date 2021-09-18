SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.23 Billion

Analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to report sales of $5.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.18 billion. SYNNEX posted sales of $6.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year sales of $21.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.42 billion to $21.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $21.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.38 billion to $22.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $164,559.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,324,406.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $370,348.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,712 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after acquiring an additional 80,957 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNX stock traded down $3.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.29. 611,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $130.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

