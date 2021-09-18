Analysts Expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities analysts expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to report sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. Pool reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year sales of $5.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.14.

Pool stock traded down $6.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $464.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $478.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.02. Pool has a 12 month low of $294.56 and a 12 month high of $500.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $4,742,647.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at $35,290,963.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.50, for a total transaction of $1,582,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pool by 335.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pool by 423.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

