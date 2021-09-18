$6.59 Billion in Sales Expected for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to report $6.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.92 billion and the lowest is $6.32 billion. ViacomCBS reported sales of $6.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year sales of $28.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.41 billion to $28.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $29.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.62 billion to $30.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Shares of VIAC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.99. 9,895,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,437,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,197,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 28.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 92.7% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

