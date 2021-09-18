$474.58 Million in Sales Expected for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will announce $474.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $453.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $493.29 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $460.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MEDNAX.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. boosted their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE MD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. 1,470,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,011. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18.

In other news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,474,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,875 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,086,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,488,000 after buying an additional 1,149,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MEDNAX by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,731,000 after buying an additional 705,924 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter worth approximately $15,254,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 13.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,886,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,323,000 after purchasing an additional 588,474 shares during the last quarter.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEDNAX (MD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.