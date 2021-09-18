$1.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to announce $1.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group posted sales of $701.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $6.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $8.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.54) earnings per share.

ALK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.70.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $286,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,665 shares of company stock worth $862,324. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 845,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,568.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 158,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 148,543 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,017,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.92. 2,370,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,514. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

