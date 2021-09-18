$617.70 Million in Sales Expected for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to post sales of $617.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $608.00 million and the highest is $627.40 million. Kontoor Brands posted sales of $583.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. The company had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

KTB stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.03. 876,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,790,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,083,000 after purchasing an additional 411,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,775,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236,341 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,329,000 after purchasing an additional 779,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,778,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,259,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,146,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

