$721.88 Million in Sales Expected for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will report $721.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Four analysts have issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $580.73 million to $915.50 million. Cimarex Energy posted sales of $401.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

NYSE XEC traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $77.76. 2,464,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,950. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.73.

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,264,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,112,000 after buying an additional 914,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,293,000 after buying an additional 1,283,492 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,238,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,939,000 after buying an additional 262,132 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 22.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,550,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,309,000 after buying an additional 280,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,028,000 after buying an additional 12,595 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

