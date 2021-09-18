Zacks: Analysts Expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will post $1.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. Electronic Arts reported sales of $910.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year sales of $7.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $8.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on EA shares. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.88. 4,178,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,885. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.30. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $142,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,182.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.46, for a total transaction of $114,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,361,411. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

