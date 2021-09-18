Cortex (CTXC) Achieves Market Cap of $51.68 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 39.2% against the US dollar. Cortex has a market capitalization of $51.68 million and $72.91 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00058255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00131341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00013103 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00046399 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 183,563,881 coins. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

