Kusama Price Reaches $417.30 on Major Exchanges (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for approximately $417.30 or 0.00871831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kusama has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and $179.84 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00070740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00120006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.16 or 0.00173741 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,377.13 or 0.07055529 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,945.03 or 1.00167282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002639 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

