Tranchess Market Capitalization Achieves $84.68 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for $4.20 or 0.00008773 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tranchess has a market cap of $84.68 million and $13.45 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,864.92 or 0.99999919 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00081872 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008403 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00066555 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001153 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002117 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,167,136 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CHESSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.