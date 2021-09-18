$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. Stock Yards Bancorp reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $57.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 16.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Donna L. Heitzman acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.60 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,746. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $272,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,657.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 61.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,133,000 after purchasing an additional 678,827 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 893,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,634,000 after buying an additional 88,615 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 240.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 65,251 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

SYBT traded down $2.57 on Friday, hitting $52.28. The company had a trading volume of 663,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,866. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.81. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

