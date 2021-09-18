AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Short Interest Down 55.4% in August

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the August 15th total of 20,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE ALCC remained flat at $$9.83 on Friday. 21,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,595. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.87. AltC Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

AltC Acquisition Company Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

