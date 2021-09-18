CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Short Interest Up 48.7% in August

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 982,600 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the August 15th total of 660,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 46.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 98.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 21,072.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 116.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter worth about $80,000. 4.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRH traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.85. CRH has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.39%.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

