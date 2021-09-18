Short Interest in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Decreases By 55.2%

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the August 15th total of 227,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 279,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.73. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $6.67.
BSMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, HSBC raised Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.10 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.03.
Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile
Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.
