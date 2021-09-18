Short Interest in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Decreases By 55.2%

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the August 15th total of 227,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 279,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.73. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $6.67.

BSMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, HSBC raised Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.10 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSMX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 5.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 97.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

