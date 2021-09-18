Analysts Anticipate Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $612.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will announce sales of $612.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $622.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $601.00 million. Curtiss-Wright posted sales of $571.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%.

Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.33. 859,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,202. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.57. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $83.04 and a 12 month high of $133.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CW. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,897,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,746,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $207,472,000 after acquiring an additional 233,690 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,843,000 after acquiring an additional 186,097 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,181,000 after buying an additional 153,231 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 203,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,183,000 after buying an additional 138,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

