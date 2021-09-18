Zacks: Brokerages Expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Equities analysts predict that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will announce sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.87 billion. ICON Public reported sales of $701.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 162.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year sales of $5.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ICLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ICON Public by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in ICON Public by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in ICON Public by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

ICON Public stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.19. The company had a trading volume of 700,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,616. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $168.76 and a 12-month high of $271.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.84 and its 200-day moving average is $220.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

