Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $907.46 Million

Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will report sales of $907.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $900.83 million and the highest is $917.20 million. Charles River Laboratories International reported sales of $743.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year sales of $3.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Argus raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.79.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total transaction of $4,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,299,615.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $440.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $205.97 and a 1 year high of $450.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.31.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

